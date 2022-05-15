Watch
Skittles, Starburst, Life Savers gummies recalled after reports of metal strand in product

Posted at 9:28 AM, May 15, 2022
Some varieties of Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies are being recalled by Mars Wrigley after consumers reported finding a very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag.

The company says it does not know of any illnesses to date connected to the affected products.

The products were distributed in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Mars Wrigley says customers who believe they have purchased a recalled item should dispose of the product and not consume it.

Those with questions can fill out an online form or call 1-800-651-2564.

For more information on the recall and a full list of affected products, click here.

