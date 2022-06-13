Southern Baptists who backed open abuse review win key roles

The top administrative committee for the Southern Baptist Convention has elected new leaders.

The three Executive Committee members who won had all supported a more transparent investigation into allegations the denomination mishandled sex abuse reports. They defeated candidates who had opposed that move. Last year the committee was embroiled in a heated debate about the issue. Members disagreed over whether to allow outside investigators access to memos between lawyers and committee staff members.

Ultimately the Executive Committee voted to waive its attorney-client privilege. The recent election happened ahead of the SBC's big national gathering where thousands of Southern Baptists are expected to elect a new president and consider sex abuse reforms.