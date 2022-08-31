Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesNational

Actions

Starbucks leadership sued over diversity policies

Starbucks once again offering free coffee to essential workers amid spike in COVID-19 cases
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Starbucks shift supervisor Adan Miranda wears a face mask as he serves a drink to a customer while standing behind a plexiglass shield in a booth outside the store in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, May 21, 2020. Restaurants in Sacramento County are preparing to open for dine in service starting Friday. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Starbucks once again offering free coffee to essential workers amid spike in COVID-19 cases
Posted at 6:27 PM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 18:27:53-04

A complaint filed on Tuesday by a think tank alleges that coffee giant Starbucks has discriminatory diversity policies.

35 current and former Starbucks executives and directors are named as defendants in the suit, including interim Chief Executive Howard Schultz.

The National Center for Public Policy Research filed the complaint objecting to what it called Starbucks' hiring goals for Black employees and other groups, Reuters reported.

The complaint accuses Starbucks of giving contracts to "diverse" advertisers and vendors and connecting executive pay to diversity. It says of the company's leadership that the initiatives benefit "them personally to pose as virtuous advocates of 'Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity,' even as it harms the company and its owners."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE