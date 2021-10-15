States can reserve COVID-19 shots for younger kids next week

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are setting the stage for a national COVID-19 vaccination campaign for younger children, inviting state officials to pre-order doses starting next week.

To help states and cities prepare, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week sent out a 7-page planning guide that some say provided important clarifications on how to set up the programs.

In meetings scheduled in the next three weeks, federal officials plan to discuss making Pfizer's vaccine available for kids ages 5 to 11.

Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for emergency use in children as young as 12. It has received full FDA approval for those 16 and older.

No other COVID-19 vaccine is currently available for children.