Target recalls Up & Up baby wipes due to potential life-threatening infections

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Target issued a recall on Friday for Up & Up baby wipes due to the presence of a species complex that can cause life-threatening infections.

According to a release from Target, its own exclusive essentials line is recalling its Up & Up Fragrance Free and Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes due to the products being contaminated with Burkholderia cepacia complex and Burkholderia gladioli.

The store says healthy individuals who use the product on skin with "minor lesions will more likely result in local infections."

If immunocompromised individuals, newborns, infants, and young children use the product, Target says the infection is more likely to spread into the bloodstream, potentially leading to life-threatening sepsis or pneumonia.

Target says customers were complaining of the baby wipes being discolored.

According to the release, the recalled wipes were manufactured by a supplier, and sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com.

View the full recall here: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/target-recalls-fragrance-free-and-fresh-cucumber-scented-baby-wipes-due-potential-microbial?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery