Teen killed, four others injured after shooting near Philadelphia high school

Police say a group of teens was ambushed near a high school in Philadelphia by two gunmen following a football scrimmage on Tuesday, killing at least one 14-year-old.

Fox 29 reported that, according to police, four teens were found suffering from gunshot wounds, including two as young as 14-years-old. Another student was treated for a bullet graze injury.

The teens were rushed to local hospitals. One of the 14-year-olds shot in the chest later died in the hospital.

Another 14-year-old male and a 17-year-old male were treated at a hospital and were said to be in stable condition, ABC 6 reported.

The city's Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said, "We keep having these same conversations day in and day out. I don't know who is missing the conversation, but we just have to keep doing as much as we possibly can," as he commented on gun violence in the city.

Police believe the students all attended Philadelphia's Roxborough High School and were walking near the school when they were "ambushed," police said.

Special Advisor on School Safety Kevin Bethel said, "Schools used to be a safe haven for our young people." Bethel said, "To see that now our young people can't even come to a scrimmage game and be shot is totally unacceptable."