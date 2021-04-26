The Oscars are underway; here's a list of the winners so far

The 93rd Academy Awards is underway with a production reimagined due to the pandemic.

There is no host, no audience, nor face masks for nominees attending the ceremony at Los Angeles’ Union Station. In contrast with the Golden Globes, Zoom boxes have been closed out — though numerous international hubs and satellite feeds connected nominees unable to travel to the awards.

Show producers are hoping to return some of the traditional glamour to the Oscars, even in a pandemic year.

This year, the Oscars is also making history in major award categories, most notably the nominees for Best Director. Two women were nominated for the award for the first time in the show's history. Chloé Zhao was nominated for her work on "Nomadland," and Emerald Fennell was nominated for directing "Promising Young Woman." Only five women have ever been nominated for the award in its entire history, reported the AP. Zhao would be just the second woman to win best director in the academy's 93 years (following Kathryn Bigelow for "The Hurt Locker"), and the first woman of color.

History can also be made in the acting award categories. If the winners from the Screen Actors Guild Awards win Oscars-- "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom's" Chadwick Boseman for best actor, Viola Davis for best actress; Yuh-Jung Youn ("Minari") for best supporting actress; and Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah") for best supporting actor-- it would the first time nonwhite actors swept the acting categories

Boseman would be the third actor to win a posthumous award if he took the Oscar, following Peter Finch and Heath Ledger.

A list of the winners as they are announced can be viewed below:

Original screenplay

· WINNER: "Promising Young Woman," Emerald Fennell

· "Judas and the Black Messiah," Shaka King and Will Berson

· "Minari," Lee Isaac Chung

· "Sound of Metal," Darius Marder and Abraham Marder

· "The Trial of the Chicago 7," Aaron Sorkin

Adapted screenplay

· WINNER: "The Father," Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

· "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan," Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern

· "The White Tiger," Ramin Bahran

· "Nomadland," Chloé Zhao

· "One Night in Miami," Kemp Powers

Best international feature film of the year

· WINNER: "Another Round" A Zentropa Entertainments Production Denmark

· "Better Days" A Goodfellas Pictures Limited Production Hong Kong

· "Collective" An Alexander Nanau Production/Samsa Film/HBO Europe Production Romania

· "The Man Who Sold His Skin" A Tanit Films Production

· "Quo Vadis, Aida?" A Deblokada Production Tunisia Bosnia and Herzegovina

Performance by an actor in a leading role

· Riz Ahmed in "Sound of Metal" (Amazon Studios)

· Chadwick Boseman in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix)

· Anthony Hopkins in "The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics)

· Gary Oldman in "Mank" (Netflix)

· Steven Yeun in "Minari" (A24)

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

· Sacha Baron Cohen in "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)

· Daniel Kaluuya in "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.)

· Leslie Odom, Jr. in "One Night in Miami..." (Amazon Studios)

· Paul Raci in "Sound of Metal" (Amazon Studios)

· Lakeith Stanfield in "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.)

Performance by an actress in a leading role

· Viola Davis in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix)

· Andra Day in "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" (Hulu)

· Vanessa Kirby in "Pieces of a Woman" (Netflix)

· Frances McDormand in "Nomadland" (Searchlight)

· Carey Mulligan in "Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features)

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

· Maria Bakalova in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" (Amazon Studios)

· Glenn Close in "Hillbilly Elegy" (Netflix)

· Olivia Colman in "The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics)

· Amanda Seyfried in "Mank" (Netflix)

· Yuh-Jung Youn in "Minari" (A24)

Best animated feature film of the year

· "Onward" (Walt Disney) Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae

· "Over the Moon" (Netflix) Glen Keane, Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou

· "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon" (Netflix) Richard Phelan, Will Becher and Paul Kewley

· "Soul" (Walt Disney) Pete Docter and Dana Murray

· "Wolfwalkers" (Apple/GKIDS) Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young and Stéphan Roelants

Best motion picture of the year

· "The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics) A Trademark Films/F Comme Film/Ciné-@ Production David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne, Producers

· "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.) A Macros Media/Proximity Media Production Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, Producers

· "Mank" (Netflix) A Netflix International Pictures Production Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, Producers

· "Minari" (A24) A Plan B Production Christina Oh, Producer

· "Nomadland" (Searchlight) A Highwayman/Hear/Say Productions/Cor Cordium Production Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, Producers

· "Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features) A LuckyChap Entertainment/FilmNation Entertainment Production Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, Producers

· "Sound of Metal" (Amazon Studios) A Caviar/Flat 7 Production Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, Producers

· "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix) A Netflix in association with Cross Creek Pictures/Marc Platt/DreamWorks Pictures in association with ShivHans Pictures Production

Achievement in cinematography

· "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.) Sean Bobbitt

· "Mank" (Netflix) Erik Messerschmidt

· "News of the World" (Universal) Dariusz Wolski

· "Nomadland" (Searchlight) Joshua James Richards "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix) Phedon Papamichael

Achievement in costume design

· "Emma" (Focus Features) Alexandra Byrne

· "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix) Ann Roth

· "Mank" (Netflix) Trish Summerville

· "Mulan" (Walt Disney) Bina Daigeler

· "Pinocchio" (Roadside Attractions) Massimo Cantini Parrin

Achievement in directing

· "Another Round" (Samuel Goldwyn Films) Thomas Vinterberg

· "Mank" (Netflix) David Fincher

· "Minari" (A24) Lee Isaac Chung

· "Nomadland" (Searchlight) Chloé Zhao

· "Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features) Emerald Fennell

Best documentary feature

· "Collective" (Magnolia Pictures/Participant) An Alexander Nanau Production/Samsa Film/HBO Europe Production Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana

· "Crip Camp" (Netflix) A Higher Ground and Rusted Spoke in association with Little Punk, JustFilms, Ford Foundation Production Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder

· "The Mole Agent" (Gravitas Ventures) A Micromundo Producciones/Motto Pictures/Sutor Kolonko/Volya Films/Malvalanda Production Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez

· "My Octopus Teacher" (Netflix) A Netflix Original Documentary in association with Off the Fence and The Sea Change Project Production Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster

· "Time" (Amazon Studios) A Concordia Studio in association with The New York Times, Outer Piece and Hedgehog Films Production Garrett Bradley, Lauren Dom

Best documentary short subject

· "Colette" A Respawn Entertainment/Oculus Studios/Time Travel Unlimited Production Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard

· "A Concerto Is a Conversation" (New York Times Op-Docs) A Breakwater Studios Production Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

· "Do Not Split" A Field of Vision Production Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook

· "Hunger Ward" (MTV Documentary Films) A Spin Film/Vulcan Production Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman

· "A Love Song for Latasha" (Netflix) A Black Dreams LLC Production Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan

Achievement in film editing

· "The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics) Yorgos Lamprinos

· "Nomadland" (Searchlight) Chloé Zhao

· "Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features) Frédéric Thoraval

· "Sound of Metal" (Amazon Studios) Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

· "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix) Alan Baumgarten

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

· "Emma" (Focus Features) Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze

· "Hillbilly Elegy" (Netflix) Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney

· "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix) Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson

· "Mank" (Netflix) Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff

· "Pinocchio" (Roadside Attractions) Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

· "Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix) Terence Blanchard

· "Mank" (Netflix) Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

· "Minari" (A24) Emile Mosseri

· "News of the World" (Universal) James Newton Howard "Soul" (Walt Disney) Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

Achievement in production design

· "The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics) Production Design: Set Decoration: Peter Francis Cathy Featherstone

· "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix) Production Design: Set Decoration: Mark Ricker Karen O'Hara and Diana Stoughton

· "Mank" (Netflix) Production Design: Set Decoration: Donald Graham Burt Jan Pascale

· "News of the World" (Universal) Production Design: Set Decoration: David Crank Elizabeth Keenan

· "Tenet" (Warner Bros.) Production Design: Set Decoration: Nathan Crowley Kathy Lucas

Best animated short film

· "Burrow" (Walt Disney) A Pixar Animation Studios Production Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat

· "Genius Loci" A Kazak Production Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise

· "If Anything Happens I Love You" (Netflix) A Gilbert Films and Oh Good Production Will McCormack and Michael Govier

· "Opera" A Beasts And Natives Alike Production Erick Oh

· "Yes-People" A CAOZ and Hólamói Production Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson

Best live-action short film

· "Feeling Through" A Doug Roland Films Production Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski

· "The Letter Room" A Dutch Tilt Film, Mad Gene Media and Topic Production Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan

· "The Present" A Philistine Films Production Farah Nabulsi

· "Two Distant Strangers" A Dirty Robber Production Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe

· "White Eye" A MINA Films and KM Production Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman

