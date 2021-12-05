Third-party to probe Oxford High's actions ahead of shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan school leader says a third party will investigate events at Oxford High School leading up to a school shooting that left four students dead and six other students and a teacher wounded.

Oxford schools Superintendent Tim Throne said in a statement that he called for the outside investigation because parents have asked questions about the school's version of events leading up to the shooting this week.

He also elaborated on interactions with the student leading up to the shooting.

His comments came after a news conference Friday by Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald that detailed numerous warning signs from the student charged in the shooting.