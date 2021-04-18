Watch
Three dead in shooting incident in Austin, medics say

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 1:55 PM, Apr 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-18 14:40:58-04

AUSTIN, Texas — Three people have died in a shooting at an apartment complex in Austin, Texas, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS).

ATCEMS tweeted that medics, Austin Fire Department and Austin Police Department crews were responding just before 12 p.m. local time. ATCEMS medics said they have obtained "Deceased On Scene" pronouncements of three adult patients.

There are no reports of other patients at this time, ATCEMS said.

Austin police say the incident happened at an apartment complex, and that it appears to be an isolated domestic event. Earlier, officials had considered it to be an 'active shooter' situation.

They are currently looking for the shooter, according to KXAN.

This story originally compiled by Thalia Brionez on KXXV.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc.

