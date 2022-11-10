Transgender influencer reportedly held in men's jail after arrest

A transgender beauty influencer, with millions of followers online, was reportedly held in a Florida jail for men after an arrest in Miami.

A representative for Nikita Dragun, who has documented her transition online, told NBC News that the influencer was held in a men's unit at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

"The situation with Nikita, who is legally female, being placed in a men's unit of a Florida jail is extremely disturbing and dangerous," Jack Ketsoyan, a public relations representative for Dragun, told multiple media outlets in a statement.

Dragun has since been released on her own recognizance.

According to NPR, Dragun was arrested after officers responded to complaints about her walking around a Miami hotel pool area naked. When confronted by officers, she reportedly threw water on them.

Dragun is not the first transgender person to complain about being placed in the wrong jail. NBC News notes that its 2020 investigation found transgender individuals are commonly jailed according to the sex they were assigned at birth.

Advocates contend that transgender individuals are at risk of harm when they are placed in a detention facility that doesn't correspond to their gender identity.

