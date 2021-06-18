Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Tropical weather heading toward Louisiana, Gulf Coast region with strong winds and rain

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, June 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows a tropical weather system in the Gulf of Mexico. Officials ordered a floodgate and locks system closed in southeast Louisiana and readied sandbags in Mississippi and Alabama as a broad, disorganized tropical weather system began spinning bands of rain and brisk wind across the northern Gulf of Mexico coast Friday. (NOAA via AP)
Tropical Weather
Posted at 4:58 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 18:13:32-04

NEW ORLEANS — After being battered by tropical storms and hurricanes in the record-breaking 2020 hurricane season, and spring flooding over the last several weeks, Louisiana is under a state of emergency this weekend as severe weather heads toward the state.

“According to the National Weather Service (NWS), rainfall will be the biggest threat,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards in announcing the state of emergency. “In addition to heavy rains, there is also a threat of coastal flooding, tropical storm-force winds and isolated tornadoes."

As of Friday afternoon, the storm had winds of about 45 mph but lacked a single defined center, or eye, with a rotation that would make it classified as a tropical storm.

However, because of the chance for heavy amounts of rain in a short period of time, tropical storm warnings remain in effect for parts of southeast Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and into the panhandle of Florida.

Planned Juneteenth celebrations across the area have been canceled or postponed because of the storm.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!