Twin 7-month-old babies among those killed by flooding in Tennessee, family says

WAVERLY, Tenn. — Two 7-month-old babies were among those killed in flooding in Middle Tennessee when they were swept away by floodwaters on Saturday morning, according to their family.

Angie Cason, the twins' grandmother, said her daughter and son-in-law were together Saturday morning with their four children when floodwaters unexpectedly reached their apartment building.

The mother was swept away by the waters but managed to make it to safety.

The father grabbed the 7-month-old twins, Ryan and Rieligh, along with their 5-year-old and 19-month-old siblings.

Cason said the force of the water tore the twins from his arms. The family said the babies went under and disappeared. Their bodies were later recovered close to one another by first responders.

Officials say at least 20 people were killed, and about 20 people are still missing after heavy rainfall caused severe flooding west of Nashville over the weekend.

Portions of middle Tennessee received as much as 10 to 12 inches of rain over six hours on Saturday, causing flash floods.

