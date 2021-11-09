Twitter launches subscription service in the US

Twitter launched Twitter Blue in the U.S. Tuesday.

It's a $2.99 a month subscription service that allows users to access new features on the social media platform.

One of the features includes an "undo" button.

"With Undo Tweet, subscribers can preview and perfect Tweets before they are sent," Twitter said in a statement Tuesday.

Twitter Blue also gives users access to the most shared articles in their network over the previous 24 hours. Many articles will also be ad-free.

"In continuing our commitment to strengthen and support publishers and a free press, a portion of the revenue from Twitter Blue subscription fees goes directly to publishers within our network," Twitter said.

The new service also has more customizable features. Users will also be the first to try out new features Twitter is testing.

Twitter Blue was first introduced in Australia and Canada.