Tyson Foods consolidating corporate offices, leaving Illinois, South Dakota

Tyson announced Wednesday that they are consolidating three of its corporate offices and will relocate those employees to its headquarters in 2023.

The company said they are closing its offices in Chicago, Downers Grove, Ill., and Dakota Dunes, S.D., and will have the employees working at those locations relocate to its headquarters in Springdale, Ark., early next year.

The Associated Press reported that this would affect around 1,000, who will have the option to relocate to Arkansas.

Tyson said they believe bringing everyone to one location will allow for closer collaboration.

"Bringing our talented corporate team members and businesses together under one roof unlocks greater opportunities to share perspectives and ideas, while also enabling us to act quickly to solve problems and provide the innovative products solutions that our customers deserve and value," said the company's president Donnie King in a press release.

Tyson added they plan also to expand and remodel the main headquarters.