U.S. Marshals Service releases images of Vicky White with altered look

U.S. Marshals have released new images of what missing corrections officer Vicky White may look like if she altered her image.

The corrections officer is believed to be on the run with escaped inmate Casey White.

The two are not related.

U.S. Marshals continue to look for the two and say that Vicky White may have dyed her hair to a darker shade. These images show what she may look like now with darker hair, styled in short and long lengths.

They have also put together images showing the officer and inmate’s height differences and what they may look like walking alongside each other.

Casey White at 6’9” and weighs about 330 pounds.

Because of his stature, officers believe he likely towers over the car they’re believed to be traveling in – a 2007 Ford Edge.

Marshals have also published images of Casey White’s tattoos, which may help identify him.

Some of his tattoos are affiliated with the Alabama-based white supremacist prison gang Southern Brotherhood.

U.S. Marshals are offering a $15,000 reward for any information that leads them to the two.

The pair is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.