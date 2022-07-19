UK breaks its record for highest temperature as heat builds

The U.K. weather office says Britain has shattered its record for the highest temperature ever registered, with a provisional reading of 39.1 degrees Celsius in Charlwood, England.

The highest temperature previously recorded in Britain was 38.7 C, a record set in 2019. The high Tuesday came as the country sweltered in a heat wave that also scorched mainland Europe for the past week.

Travel, health care and schools were disrupted in a country not prepared for such extremes. Parts of England are under a “red” alert, a warning for extreme heat that poses a risk of serious illness and even death among healthy people.

The high temperature in London reached 100 degrees on Tuesday, nearly 30 degrees warmer than its average summer high.