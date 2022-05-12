Ukraine says it blew up Russian pontoon bridge

The Ukrainian military shared images of a destroyed makeshift bridge Russian forces were constructing in the eastern part of the country.

Artillerymen of the 17th tank brigade of the #UAarmy have opened the holiday season for ruscists. Some bathed in the Siverskyi Donets River, and some were burned by the May sun. pic.twitter.com/QsRsXmnJ65 — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 11, 2022

Officials said the strikes destroyed a Russian pontoon bridge on the Siverskyi Donets river. The river runs through the contested Donetsk and Luhansk provinces.

Ukraine claims thousands of Russian soldiers were killed in the drone attack. However, the amount of Russian casualties has not been confirmed.

Russia's new phase of the war has reportedly focused on eastern Ukraine, which Russian-backed groups have contested for years.

However, other parts of the country are still subject to shelling.

The U.N. reported Thursday that approximately 6 million people had fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion began.