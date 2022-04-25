University of Wisconsin track star dead at age 21

The family of Sarah Shulze, a student-athlete at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, revealed the 21-year-old died by suicide earlier this month.

"Balancing athletics, academics and the demands of every day life overwhelmed her in a single, desperate moment," the Shulze family said.

The university said Shulze was a junior on the women's track and field and cross country teams.

"We extend our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to Sarah's family, friends and Badger teammates during this extraordinarily difficult time," the university said in a statement.

The Shulze said Sarah's lifelong passion was running.

"Her devotion and incredible talent for running would culminate in a scholarship opportunity to race for the University of Wisconsin at Madison, an ongoing source of pride for Sarah as she entered her third season with the team."

Shulze is the second high-profile female athlete to die by suicide recently.

Katie Meyer, the Stanford women's soccer team's goalkeeper, took her own life earlier this year.

The American Foundation of Suicide Prevention says suicide is the second-leading cause of death for college students.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741.