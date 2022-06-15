UPS tests tiny battery-powered cycles in congested cities

UPS has unveiled a battery-powered, four-wheeled cycle to more efficiently haul cargo in some of the world's most congested streets and to reduce its carbon footprint.

The company unveiled the tiny delivery vehicles on Tuesday in New York City. It said a trial run is focused on the city and several places in Europe. The slimmed-down vehicles look familiar enough with the company's gold-colored logo and accompanying stripe on a dark brown background. But the "eQuad" — as the company calls it — garnered amusement from passersby.

Ted Shaffrey/AP UPS worker Dyghton Anderson peddles an eQuad electric bike in a bicycle lane while delivering packages, in New York, Tuesday, July 14, 2022. Delivery giant UPS is going back to the future in its latest way to get packages to the doors of its millions of customers. The company is considering launching a fleet of pedal- and battery-powered cargo cycles for deliveries in some of the country's most congested cities. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

The company is trying to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.