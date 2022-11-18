Upstate NY blasted with feet of snow, emergency declared in 11 counties

It only took a few hours, but parts of Upstate New York are under feet of snow.

A strong southwest wind off Lake Erie pushed moisture onshore late Thursday into Friday, blanketing a narrow swath south of Buffalo with up to 2 feet of snow by Friday morning.

The band of heavy snow was narrow as a few dozen miles marked the difference between getting a few inches of snow and a few feet.

The National Weather Service said some areas could see a total snow accumulation of 2-4 feet.

Parts of the area are under a travel ban, prohibiting motorists from driving for non-emergency reasons.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared an emergency in 11 counties.

"We all have to do our part to make sure that everyone stays safe during this winter storm — that's why I have declared a State of Emergency for impacted counties, which will free up resources and boost our readiness," Hochul said. "My administration has been preparing around the clock for this potentially life-threatening weather event, bringing in additional safety personnel and equipment, closing down the New York State Thruway, and activating Emergency Operation Centers.”