US military responding to helicopter crash in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. military says it's responding to the crash of a contractor’s helicopter on the island of Kauai in Hawaii.

The Pacific Missile Range Facility says the aircraft crashed on the north side of the installation shortly after 10 a.m.

Authorities have not said how many people were in the helicopter or whether there were any survivors.

It says the helicopter was flying in support of a training operation.

A Kauai County spokesperson says county police and firefighters responded and are assisting the military.

The Navy says an investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the accident.

This was the second military-related helicopter crash in the U.S. within 24 hours. A Utah National Guard Black Hawk helicopter crashed following an incident with another helicopter in Little Cottonwood Canyon early Tuesday.

The National Guard said the UH-60 Black Hawks were involved in a training accident near Mineral Basin at around 9:30 a.m. local time.

Although both helicopters were damaged, no crew members were injured in the accident.