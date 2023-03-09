US to lift COVID testing requirement for travelers from China

The Biden administration plans to end a testing requirement for travelers coming into the U.S. from China, according to multiple reports.

The rule requires travelers coming from China to present a negative COVID-19 test before they are granted entry into the United States.

The rule was put in place as China ended its "zero COVID" policy two months ago, which brought about a surge in coronavirus cases in China.

The U.S. CDC plans to reveal that the testing requirement will end on Friday, according to reports citing those familiar with the matter.

The U.S. had previously accused China of not being transparent about the outbreak, with scientists using available information to estimate the scope of the crisis.

On Wednesday the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the "public health measure was put in place to protect U.S. citizens and communities as we worked to both identify the size of the [COVID] surge [in China] and gain better insights into the variants that were circulating."