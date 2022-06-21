USA Mullet Championships: Kids and teens division open

INDIANAPOLIS — The USA Mullet Championships have opened their 2022 entries for the kids and teens division.

The national competition will be celebrating the mullets in the U.S. with their USA Mullet Champs Kid's Division.

There will be first, second, and third places this year. The first place will receive the Mullet Mega Money Pot of $2,500, while the second and third place will receive Mullet Champs Gift Sets.

According to the organizations, contestants must be under 18 years of age to enter.

Wigs and extensions are not allowed on those who are entering the competition.

Registration ends July 4 and requires a $10 fee with the permission of a parent or guardian to enter.

To register for the competition, visit their website.