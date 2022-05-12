Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesNational

Actions

Users in Texas, Illinois can no longer use certain filters on Instagram and Facebook

Facebook Instagram
Jenny Kane/AP
FILE- In this March 13, 2019, file photo, Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook apps are displayed on an iPhone in New York. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Facebook Instagram
Posted at 11:07 AM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 11:07:07-04

Fun social media filters are now banned in Texas and Illinois. Meta turned off AR filters in the two states after they accused the company of misusing facial recognition technology.

Some filters are still available on apps like Facebook and Instagram, but the filters that use facial recognition are now gone, thanks to new state laws.

Texas accused Meta of violating privacy rights through its technology.

In Illinois, a class-action lawsuit that restricted the use of biometric data was settled.

Texas has a similar case pending.

However, Meta doesn’t believe that its technology violates facial recognition laws in Illinois and Texas.

Meta said it plans to roll out an opt-in system that would explain how its technology works and continue offering filters that map out users’ faces.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!