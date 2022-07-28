Video: Alleged suspect's gun jams in botched Las Vegas robbery

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada man is lucky to be alive after a robbery suspect's gun jammed.

The scary ordeal was captured on surveillance video, which the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released on Monday.

Detectives are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in an attempted murder from July 24 near Lake Mead and Thomas W. Ryan Blvd. Anyone who recognizes this person or has any info about this crime is urged to contact detectives at 702-828-9455. @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/ReyYlzsBQU — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 25, 2022

Police said the incident occurred Sunday around 2:30 p.m.

According to police, the victim had just returned home and was in his garage when he was approached by the suspect, who demanded property.

Police said the victim ran away, and the suspect began chasing him as he held a firearm.

When the suspect tried to shoot the victim, the gun jammed, police said.

According to the press release, the suspect ran a nearby sedan and leaving the scene.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.