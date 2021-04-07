Video shows 10-foot gator hiding under parked car in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — As spring brings warmer temperatures around the country, in Florida, it's alligator mating season.

That means the state's roughly 1.3 million alligators are more active and more visible.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and FWC were called to a Tampa apartment complex last Wednesday when a 10-foot gator was found under a parked car.

Bodycam video from the sheriff's office shows deputies help a contracted nuisance alligator trapper wrangle the gator.

The gator wasn't harmed and no one was injured. According to the sheriff's office, the trapper took the gator to a farm.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says biting incidents with alligators that result in serious injury are rare, but the animals should still be given some space.

This story originally reported by Emily McCain on ABCActionNews.com.