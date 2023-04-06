Volkswagen recalls vehicles, citing faulty occupant detection system

Volkswagen of America issued a recall on select Model Year 2018-2021 Atlas and 2020 Atlas Cross Sport vehicles after it was discovered that the vehicles could have faulty occupant detection systems which detect passengers in the front seat of the cars.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has a tool online that allows car owners to enter a VIN number to see if their automobile is subject to a recall.

The DOT said the recall affected 143,053 vehicles, and the problem might have been found in faulty wiring in the detection system. A fault in this system might deactivate the front airbag, causing it to not deploy in a crash.

The department asks car owners not to allow passengersto sit in the front seat until the automaker can identify a way to fix the issue.

Vehicle owners are asked to contact the DOT at their hotline, 888-327-4236, for more information on what steps to take to be notified on how to proceed.

SEE MORE: How are dietary supplements regulated?

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

