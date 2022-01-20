Voting rights bill blocked after Dems fail to change Senate rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights groups argue is vital for protecting democracy failed in the Senate Wednesday night.

Democrats failed to change Senate rules to bypass the filibuster, which Republicans used earlier in the night.

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin voted with Republicans to preserve the filibuster.

The vote was expected, but it is still a setback for President Joe Biden and his party.

The president had warned that democracy is at stake if Congress didn't act.

During a press conference Wednesday, Biden said the integrity of future elections could be in jeopardy if nothing was done on voting rights.

“I’m not saying it’s going to be legit," Biden said. "The increase in the prospect of being illegitimate is in direct proportion to us not being able to get these reforms passed."