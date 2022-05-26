Walmart apologizes for Juneteenth product amid backlash

Walmart has pulled an ice cream that caused a backlash online.

In a statement to CNN and CBS News, the company apologized for selling Juneteenth-themed ice cream under its Great Value label, saying they would "remove items as appropriate."

Walmart's attempt to commemorate Juneteenth with a new ice cream didn't go over so well. https://t.co/uEUKdajVWN — CNN (@CNN) May 24, 2022

According to NBC News, the packaging on the ice cream was decorated in pan-African colors, with a message that reads, “Share and celebrate African-American culture, emancipation, and enduring hope."

Pictures of the food item began circulating online this week.

According to the news outlets, some online users accused the company of trying to profit off the holiday, which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

Juneteenth was officially recognized as a federal holiday last June after President Joe Biden signed it into law.

Walmart has since removed the ice cream from its shelves, the news outlets reported.