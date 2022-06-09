Washington bill to stop firing of DC employees for failing tests for cannabis passes

Washington, D.C.'s city council unanimously passed a bill that would ban employers from firing workers that fail tests for cannabis.

If approved by the city's Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Cannabis Employment Protections Amendment Act of 2022, would also stop employers from refusing to hire an employee if it is found they use cannabis for recreational purposes or use it for medicinal purposes.

As NPR reported, exceptions to these rules include acting under federal guidelines on the part of the employer, or if an employee is found to have consumed cannabis while on duty.

The bill's language states that it also prohibits the "possession, storage, delivery, transfer, display, transportation, sale, purchase, or growing of cannabis at the employee's place of employment."