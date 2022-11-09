What do the results of the midterm elections mean? Political experts weigh in

BOSTON, Mass. — On Main Street America Wednesday, the political dust from Election Day is starting to settle after voters played their hand in the democratic process from coast-to-coast. Political experts are now weighing in on what the future holds for both the country and the Republican and Democratic parties.

"Democrats need to outreach to Latino voters who feel neglected," said Tom Whalen, a political historian at Boston University.

"This is a closely divided nation and that’s going to continue to be a challenge," added Karen Hult, who teaches political science at Virginia Tech.

"People thought there was a big red tide and it was a small tide," noted University of Illinois professor Brian Gaines.

All three experts say the midterms serve as a foreshadowing of what the 2024 presidential elections could look like.

"My immediate response is ‘Donald who?’ Ron DeSantis won this resoundingly dominant victory in Florida. It’s catapulted him to being the nominee in 2024," Tom Whalen said.

While Democrats had a much better showing than expected, experts say the next two years will be filled with a lot of gridlock.

"It’s just a deadlock, no movement at all. It’s basically the government is going to stand still," Whalen noted.