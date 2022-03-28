Watch
White House spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19 after European trip with Biden

Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Washington. Jean-Pierre said she tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, March 27, 2022, after returning from Europe with President Joe Biden, in the latest infiltration of the coronavirus into the West Wing's protective bubble around Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Posted at 10:06 AM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 10:06:31-04

White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced she tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning from the president's European trip.

Jean-Pierre said she last saw President Joe Biden on Saturday "during a socially distanced meeting."

She said the president is not considered a close contact, according to CDC guidance.

"Thanks to being fully vaccinated and boosted, I have only experienced mild symptoms," Jean-Pierre said.

Jean-Pierre's positive test comes about a week after White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for the virus. She was forced to skip the trip to Europe because of the positive test.

According to CNN, Biden's last publicly-known COVID-19 test was taken on Friday as he left Poland. It was negative.

