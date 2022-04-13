Wildfire destroys at least 150 structures in New Mexico town

RUIDOSO, N.M. (AP) — Officials say a wind-driven wildfire swept through neighborhoods in a mountain community in New Mexico.

The blaze in the village of Ruidoso has burned more than 4,000 acres and at least 150 homes and other structures.

The fire has also forced the evacuations of more than 1,700 people.

Schools in the area remain closed as authorities try to survey damage before winds pick up again.

Fire officials said no deaths or injuries were reported from the fire, which was driven by winds gusting between 50 and 90 mph.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.