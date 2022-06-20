Wildfire near Arizona observatory 40% contained

SELLS, Ariz. — Crews in Arizona continue to battle a wildfire that has burned more than 20,000 acres since last weekend.

Scripps sister station KGUN reported that the lightning-causing Contreras Fire is 40% contained and has destroyed 20,360 acres.

Officials said the fire began June 11 on a mountain range on the Tohono O’odham Indian Reservation, about 20 miles east of Sells.

On Thursday, as the flames encroached the Kitt Peak National Conservatory, fire officials decided the area needed to be evacuated. Four buildings, including a house, a dorm, and two minor outbuildings, were destroyed.

The tribal community of Pan Tak was also evacuated.

More than 300 firefighters along with five helicopters have battled the blaze, which grew from 80 acres to 11,500 acres in a matter of days before rain fell Saturday, the Associated Press reported.

The AP reported that crews hope that if all goes accordingly, the fire could be fully contained by next Sunday.