Wildfires wreak havoc across multiple states

Numerous states are dealing with wildfires.

In Nebraska, crews are taking advantage of higher humidity and calmer winds as they battle a wildfire that has killed one person and injured at least 15 firefighters.

The fire, known as the Road 702 Fire, had burned nearly 65 square miles in Red Willow, Furnas and Frontier counties by late Sunday.

At least six homes have been destroyed.

In New Mexico, 20 wildfires continued to burn Sunday in nearly half of the state’s drought-stricken 33 counties.

One wildfire in northern New Mexico merged with a newer fire Saturday to form the largest blaze in the state, leading to widespread evacuations in Mora and San Miguel counties. That fire was at 84 square miles Sunday and 12% contained.

Meanwhile in Arizona, some residents forced to evacuate due to a wildfire near Flagstaff were allowed to return home Sunday morning. More than 30 homes were burned in the fire.