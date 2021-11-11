Winter, star of 'Dolphin Tale' movies, in critical condition

Staff at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium are working to save Winter's life.

The prosthetic-tailed dolphin has been fighting a gastrointestinal infection. The aquarium says despite treatment, her "intestinal abnormalities have intensified."

The Florida aquarium added that Winter's condition is now considered "critical."

Clearwater Marine Aquarium said it's consulting with top animal care and veterinary specialists in the country and exploring all possible options to help Winter recover.

"To focus that vital care for Winter and to create the best possible environment for her medical team, Clearwater Marine Aquarium will temporarily close to the public Friday, November 12, with plans to reopen at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 13," the aquarium said in a statement online.

Winter was rescued off the coast of Florida in 2005 after she became entangled in a crab trap and lost her tail. Her story became the subject of the book and movies, "Dolphin Tale," which Winter started in.