Woman believed to be cured of HIV after stem cell therapy

Researchers believe they have cured a woman in New York of HIV, by using stem cells from an umbilical cord.

The woman has not shown any signs of HIV since ended treatment in October 2020.

She is considered to be in remission.

The therapy, performed by scientists at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, uses stem cells that contain an HIV-blocking mutation.

The patient’s immune system is destroyed, through chemotherapy or radiation, making this type of treatment highly risky.

It is considered unethical, as the procedure can be toxic and deadly. However, the results of this treatment are providing hope for doctors and patients alike.

Doctors believe the treatment is likely suitable for a wider range of people because patients do not need to have the same blood type as the blood from the umbilical cord.

A total of four people are believed to have been cured of the disease, but this latest patient is the first woman to be HIV-free.