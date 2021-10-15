Woman, child dead in Texas after floodwaters swept vehicles away

Authorities in Texas say a 52-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl died after floodwaters swept their vehicles from a bridge in St. Hedwig on Thursday.

Officials told the Associated Press that the child's body was pulled from one vehicle, and crews worked on Friday to recover the woman's body from a separate car.

Authorities told the news outlet that the two were heading to a nearby elementary school in separate vehicles when they were swept from a bridge Thursday morning into the flood-swollen Martinez Creek.

"There’s nothing more heartbreaking than to see the body of a 5-year-old pulled out of a car,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told the AP.

According to the AP, the woman and the child who perished were part of the same family.

The AP reported that crews rescued a man and four other children from the same two vehicles that were headed to the school.

Names of the victims have not been released.