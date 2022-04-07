Watch
Woman pleads guilty to $43.8 Million COVID-19 relief fraud

Posted at 12:52 PM, Apr 07, 2022
A woman pleaded guilty for being part of a COVID-19 relief fraud scheme, the Justice Department announced.

The DOJ said Amanda Gloria, of Oklahoma, admitted that she submitted more than 100 fraudulent Payment Protection Program application so that she could receive nearly $49 million.

Gloria filed the applications between May of 2020 and June of 2021, the press release said.

She is charged with helping a man get a loan for nearly $1 million, using fake payroll documents and other false information.

Gloria received about $42 million in PPP funds, investigators said, but kept about $1.7 million for herself, according to the department.

Gloria is scheduled to be sentenced in July.

She could face up to 30 years in prison for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and up to 10 years in prison for money laundering.

