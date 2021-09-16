World leaders face new rule at UN meeting: vaccination

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — World leaders will have to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to speak at the U.N. General Assembly’s big meeting next week.

The assembly president and New York City officials made the announcement this week.

The new requirement is prompting swift objections from at least one nation: Russia. The country's ambassador requested a meeting to discuss the decision, AFP reported.

The diplomatic world’s premier event is being held in person for the first time during the pandemic. More than 100 heads of state or government and 23 cabinet ministers plan to deliver their countries’ signature speeches.

It’s not immediately clear how the vaccination requirement will be enforced.

However, according to AFP, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city would offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the UN Headquarters.

The general assembly begins Tuesday.