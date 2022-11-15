World population to hit 8 billion, UN says

The United Nations projects the world population will reach 8 billion on Tuesday.

"This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates,” said U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres.

Despite being poised to reach a record number, the U.N. notes that population growth is at its slowest rate since 1950. The U.N. projects the population will peak at around 10.4 billion in the 2080s and remain at that level until 2100.

China will likely lose its title as the world's most populous country soon. The U.N. projects India will overtake China in 2023. The U.S. is the third most populous country.

In addition to noting population growth, the U.N. also noted how long people are living and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.N. says the global life expectancy was 72.8 years in 2019. In 2021, it fell to 71 years.