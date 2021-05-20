World's largest iceberg - three times the size of LA - broke off from Antarctica

An iceberg three times the size of Los Angeles has broken off from Antarctica.

The European Space Agency reported that the iceberg is a 1,667 square-mile block of ice and is now floating in the Weddell Sea.

On Wednesday, the ESA said the newly-calved iceberg, A-76, was captured by satellites by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission breaking off from the Ronnie Ice Shelf.

The ESA said the iceberg is around 170 km in length and 25 km wide.

The world's largest iceberg tops iceberg A-23A, 1,498 square-mile, is also floating in the Weddell Sea.

The A-74 iceberg broke off the Brunt Ice Shelf in February, and it's 490 square-mile.