World’s oldest person dead at age 119

Kane Tanaka was considered the world’s oldest living person. Over the weekend, Tanaka died at the age of 119, CNN reported citing Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Tanaka was the oldest living person starting July 2018 after the passing of Chiyo Miyako, according to Guinness World Records. Tanaka was born Jan. 2, 1903.

In addition to being the oldest living person for nearly four years, she was the second-oldest verified person to ever live.

According to Guinness World Records, Tanaka often played Othello and studied math.

While Guinness has not confirmed a new oldest living person, it is believed to be Lucile Randon of France who is 118 years old.