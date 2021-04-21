Female dies during officer-involved shooting in Ohio, mayor says

The family of a 15-year-old girl says the teenager was reportedly shot and killed by a Columbus police officer Tuesday afternoon.

In a tweet, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther confirmed a "young woman" was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting, but Ginther did not give her age.

"This afternoon a young woman tragically lost her life. We do not know all of the details," Ginther said in a tweet. Ginther added that police were wearing bodycams, and they are working to review it "as soon as possible."

"BCI is on the scene conducting an independent investigation... as they do with all CPD-involved shootings," Ginther said. "We will share information that we can as soon as it becomes available. I’m asking for residents to remain calm and allow BCI to gather the facts."

According to WBNS-TV, the girl had called 911 because girls were fighting outside her home.

WBNS-TV reported that the police were called to the house at around 4:30 p.m., and the shooting occurred at 4:45 p.m.