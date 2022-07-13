New attractions coming to the Indiana State Fair this year

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has unveiled new attractions for fair-goers to see at this year's fair.

The Indiana State Fair will open Friday, July 29, and will run through Sunday, Aug. 21. On Mondays and Tuesdays, the fair will be closed.

New attractions coming to the State Fair:

The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show

This event will be featuring world-class teams of dog trainers and their adopted dogs. As seen on America's Got Talent, the show will be held at the MHS Family Fun Park from Aug. 3 through Aug. 21. This event is free with paid fair admission and will run at 12 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5:30 p.m.



Photo Provided / Indiana State Fair The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show features world-class teams of dog trainers and their adopted dogs.

Momma Town

This event will feature all baby farm animals and their mothers at the Expo Hall every day of the fair. This event is free with paid fair admission and will run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Flying Fools High Dive

This event features the craziest diving shows. This event is free with paid fair admission and will run at 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m.



Photo Provided / Indiana State Fair The Flying Fools High Dive features the craziest diving offered at the Indiana State Fair.

STRONGMAN Mighty Mike

This event features Mighty Mike as he returns to show off his mind-blowing strength along Main Street. This event is free with paid fair admission and will run at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 6 p.m.



Photo Provided / Indiana State Fair STRONGMAN Mighty Mike returns to show off his mind-blowing strength at the Indiana State Fair.

The Backyard Brats and Brews

The Backyard Brats and Brews will be expanding this year. The northside destination will double in size which will add more games, seating areas, and entertainment. The Backyard Stage will feature daily bands and artists.



Photo Provided / Indiana State Fair The Backyard Brats & Brews expands in this year.

USA Mullet Championships

This event will be held for the first time at the State Fair on Saturday, July 30, at 2 p.m.

State Fair Hot Air Balloon Night Glow

This event will return on opening day at 9 p.m. This event is free with paid fair admission.

The Hooiser Lottery Grandstand

This schedule will be packed with events, including favorites like the State Fair Championship Rodeo, Demolition Derby, Harness Racing, and much more.

State Fair Art Installations

This event features multiple new art installations throughout this year's fair.



To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the State Fair's website.