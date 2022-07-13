New attractions coming to the Indiana State Fair this year

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has unveiled new attractions for fair-goers to see at this year's fair.
The Indiana State Fair will open Friday, July 29, and will run through Sunday, Aug. 21. On Mondays and Tuesdays, the fair will be closed.
New attractions coming to the State Fair:
- The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show
- This event will be featuring world-class teams of dog trainers and their adopted dogs. As seen on America's Got Talent, the show will be held at the MHS Family Fun Park from Aug. 3 through Aug. 21.
- This event is free with paid fair admission and will run at 12 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5:30 p.m.
- Momma Town
- This event will feature all baby farm animals and their mothers at the Expo Hall every day of the fair.
- This event is free with paid fair admission and will run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- The Flying Fools High Dive
- This event features the craziest diving shows.
- This event is free with paid fair admission and will run at 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m.
- STRONGMAN Mighty Mike
- This event features Mighty Mike as he returns to show off his mind-blowing strength along Main Street.
- This event is free with paid fair admission and will run at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 6 p.m.
- The Backyard Brats and Brews
- The Backyard Brats and Brews will be expanding this year. The northside destination will double in size which will add more games, seating areas, and entertainment. The Backyard Stage will feature daily bands and artists.
- USA Mullet Championships
- This event will be held for the first time at the State Fair on Saturday, July 30, at 2 p.m.
- State Fair Hot Air Balloon Night Glow
- This event will return on opening day at 9 p.m.
- This event is free with paid fair admission.
- The Hooiser Lottery Grandstand
- This schedule will be packed with events, including favorites like the State Fair Championship Rodeo, Demolition Derby, Harness Racing, and much more.
- State Fair Art Installations
- This event features multiple new art installations throughout this year's fair.
To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the State Fair's website.