New renderings released as The Pyramids redevelopment continues

INDIANAPOLIS — Renovations are about to begin on an Indianapolis staple.

KennMar, a Speedway-based development, redevelopment and investment company, bought the Pyramids earlier this year.

This week, the company released renderings of what the improvements will look like.

“Since we purchased the Pyramids in April, our team has been working with various contractors and designers to finalize plans for redevelopment. In late September, work on exterior façade improvements will begin along with preparations to update the lobby, elevators, fitness, and cafe," Brent Benge, President and CEO of KennMar, said in a statement.

According to architectural design studio DKGR, plans include updating the lobbies and fitness center and adding a new tenant lounge. The exterior will be refreshed with new entrance portals.