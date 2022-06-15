Noblesville Schools named new superintendent Wednesday

NOBLESVILLE — Noblesville Schools has named Dr. Daniel Hile as the district's new superintendent on Wednesday afternoon.

Hile will be replacing Dr. Beth Niedermeyer, who will be retiring by July.

The Noblesville Schools Board of Trustees voted for Hile on Wednesday. His contract will start on July 1.

“The Noblesville community told us they wanted a trustworthy, approachable school leader with strong communication and problem-solving skills,” Dr. Joe Forgey, president of the Noblesville Schools Board of Trustees said. “Dan rose to the top of our candidate pool as someone who exhibited not only these strengths, but who also brings skills in planning, engagement, and financial management. We’re happy to welcome him to the Noblesville Schools family and are confident he will continue to grow our success into the future.”

Hile was named the 2022 Northeastern Indiana Superintendent of the year for his work as superintendent of Smith-Green Community Schools in Churubusco.

“Noblesville Schools is well-known and highly respected throughout the state,” Hile said. “I’m humbled and excited to have this opportunity to be part of such an outstanding school culture and community. Relationships are central to everything we do as educators, and I look forward to meeting and building strong connections with Noblesville students, staff, families, and community members.”

Hile served on many boards including the American Association of School Administrators, Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents, Northeast Indiana Public Schools Association, Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, and the Purdue University Educational Leadership and Policy Studies Advisory Board.

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said that “the community is grateful to Dr. Beth Niedermeyer and appreciates everything she has done for Noblesville Schools.” Jensen said, “I want to welcome Dr. Daniel Hile and his family to Noblesville. A passionate advocate for public education, Hile is known for his leadership, communications, professionalism, and community involvement and I look forward to working with him.”

