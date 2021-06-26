NWS: Tornadoes touched down in Tippecanoe, Carroll Counties

The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in Tippecanoe and Carroll Counties Friday night.

The first tornado, an EF-1, was on the ground for 2.17 miles. It began near the intersection of 1025 East and 100 North in Eastern Tippecanoe County.

The NWS says no one was injured, but the roof on the east side of a barn was lifted and thrown about 20 yards to the southeast, a windmill was knocked down and a second barn and house were damaged.

In Carroll County, the second tornado began just east of County Road 500 East along 100 South and continued for 2.35 miles. Several tree limbs were broken and some homes had minor shingle or siding damage. No one was injured in the EF-0 tornado.

To read the full damage survey, click here.

