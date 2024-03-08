NASA Expert speaks on total solar eclipse one month out

INDIANAPOLIS — The total solar eclipse in Indy is already just one month away.

Watch above as Good Morning Indiana anchor Lauren Casey talks with NASA Helophysics Communications Manager Sarah Frazier about what scientists will be looking for during the eclipse, how the eclipse will impact wildlife and how to safely view the eclipse.

The total solar eclipse will cross over Indiana on April 8 beginning around 1:50 p.m.

Most central Indiana cities and towns will have around three minutes of total sun blockage from the eclipse.