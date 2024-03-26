Central Indiana preparing for total solar eclipse

JOHNSON COUNTY — The total solar eclipse is only two weeks away. Communities in central Indiana are preparing for an influx of traffic and visitors.

In Johnson County they are expected to get four minutes of totality, making it a destination for the once in a life opportunity. The town of Franklin is preparing for that influx of visitors in many ways. Several of the restaurants will operate differently that day.

"So we are doing cash only,” Whittney Sharp a Bartender at The Grill Bar in Franklin said. “It's going to be all disposable dishes and we are going to have a limited menu."

WRTV

While Franklin and Johnson County have been preparing for the total eclipse for a couple years, they say that resident who live in the area also need to be prepared for the influx of visitors.

"Our residents we are asking them to get their groceries early that week, make sure you have medications, fuel up your gas tanks,” Holly Johnston with Franklin Parks and Recreation said. “Do all of that stuff way in advance. Kind of treat it like as if a snowstorm were coming.“

According to Franklin Parks and Recreation, they are expecting anywhere from 100-300 thousand people for the eclipse, especially since Franklin is in the path of totality. That's why they are asking restaurants, vendors and those attending to carry cash.

"Make sure they have plenty of cash in case we need to go cash only,” Johnston said. “We don't know what the internet if going to be like and if it is going to get bogged down. "

In Marion County, Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services says the total eclipse is an all hands on deck situation. They are most concerned about traffic which is why they will be adding even more first responders to the mix.

WRTV

"We are adding another truck to help our responses in case we get bogged down by heavy traffic and we are adding E-bikes,” Andrew Bowes the Chief of EMS Planning and Special Events as IEMS said. “We are going to have a team of both paramedics and EMT’s running E-bikes in case traffic is so heavy they can maneuver their way to get to the critical run. "

The e-bikes go just under 30 miles an hour. IEMS says it's a good idea to carry water, food, and any medication you may need with you in case traffic requires you to be in your vehicle for an extended amount of time and in case cell service is limited.